Letter: Somebody else's children

Re: the Aug. 25 letter "Afghanistan, it's my fault."
Cheering was unreported among them, but it surely existed as military contractors and lobbyists saw the cancellation of the draft as the end of the American public’s oversight.
We thought of other things, busy with our daily lives, as somebody else’s children went to fight another American exercise in terror fighting and nation-building. Freed of fear for our own kids, we paid scant attention as thousands of soldiers died, trillions of dollars were spent, and another country’s citizens suffered.
Despite today’s scenes from Afghanistan, outrage will fade until more of us have something to lose.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
