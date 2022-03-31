 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Take a deep breath

  • Comments

Watching the carnage taking place with the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes me ever more aware of how well-off we are here in America. Yes, inflation is an issue for consumers with high gas and food prices stubbornly hanging on. But, come on people, we are doing quite well compared to so many other areas of the world. How about we collectively take a deep breath, stop whining over petty grievances and appreciate for a moment what we have here. Fighting among ourselves, especially in the political arena, has become a national pastime that is sounding increasingly petty and self-serving. It does not reflect our better nature or the American spirit.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Traitor Trump

I'm a veteran of one of dumbest wars ever fought but I am still a believer in what is correct. "Cadet Bone Spurs " knows one thing about war. …

Letter: tucsonan trump bashers

To all you tucson trump bashers: How do you like your $5.00 gas price? How do you like your S W gas & Tucson electric Bills? Are you enjoy…

Letter: Abortion Bill

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother af…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News