Letter: Take a deep breath

Watching the carnage taking place with the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes me ever more aware of how well-off we are here in America. Yes, inflation is an issue for consumers with high gas and food prices stubbornly hanging on. But, come on people, we are doing quite well compared to so many other areas of the world. How about we collectively take a deep breath, stop whining over petty grievances and appreciate for a moment what we have here. Fighting among ourselves, especially in the political arena, has become a national pastime that is sounding increasingly petty and self-serving. It does not reflect our better nature or the American spirit.