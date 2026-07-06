Politics of citizenship

I read Tim Steller’s column about American identity. A person’s legal status as a citizen of the United States of America is the basic requirement for a recognized status as an American. One must either be born in the United States, have ancestral rights through a U.S. citizen parent, or successfully complete the process for naturalization. There are no other requirements. These rules are race and gender-neutral standards. Based on our Bill of Rights, we have freedom of speech, assembly, association, religion, press, weapons, due process of law, a restriction against unreasonable government intrusion, right against self-incrimination, right to a lawyer and speedy trial by a jury of our peers. With few exceptions, anyone can become a U.S. citizen; in fact, on average, about 800,000 people become naturalized citizens each year. With few exceptions, Tim can write what he wants, people can believe what they want, define themselves how they want, and associate how they wish. Until the prejudiced Republicans change the rules.