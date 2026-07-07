The CD6 race between Republican Juan Ciscomani and Democrat JoAnna Mendoza could help determine control of the U.S. House. A spoiler candidacy there isn't a protest — it's a risk. The vast majority of voters, Democrat and Republican alike, will reject the Green Party's refusal to reckon with political reality, no matter who their candidates are.

Supreme Court

The phrase “I’ll buy me a Congressman” has become a reality. I am seriously against the Supreme Court loosening campaign finance laws. I have lived and worked in twelve countries with varying political constraints, but I never expected our country to do away with the controls that prevent corruption in our government. Why is the Supreme Court sitting on its hands and letting our Constitution and democratic rules be erased? The Supreme Court is no longer a protection for our population, and specifically the American voters. It’s sad to believe that the American people would sit still and let the government become the most corrupt government in our history.