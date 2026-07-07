Honoring animal advocate
From June 23-26, a free spay/neuter clinic for pets was held in honor of the late Terry Kathleen Brite. Over 100 dogs and cats received examinations, vaccinations, microchips and excellent surgical treatments courtesy of a generous, anonymous donor.
Thanks go to PACC (especially Laura O'Brien, operations manager for Friends of PACC), the fabulous, professional staff at Friends of PACC Community Pet Clinic and the Tucson Action Team for coordinating the event.
Terry volunteered with PACC, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Cody's Friends Charity, and had close ties with Best Friends Animal Society in Utah. She founded Angels All Animals Assistance. With her husband, Eddie, Terry established a sanctuary for cats and dogs requiring special care.
Thank you to everyone who participated in this exceptional event. Not only did it benefit our community, but it was also a wonderful way to honor an outstanding animal advocate.
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