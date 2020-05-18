Letter: The Michigan hooligans define white privilege

You've seen the photos: heavily-armed white men in military gear snarling, screaming, threatening the governor and legislators in the Michigan Capitol building. Now close your eyes and imagine those protesters as black, Mexican-American or Native American men. Do you think the stoic police officers charged with keeping the peace would show such restraint? Actually, do you think a small army of bellowing, non-white men fondling Glocks and assault rifles would have gotten in the building, much less within virus-spewing distance of the legislature? 'C'mon now; be honest! But these hooligans are Donald Trump's "very good people" - direct quote - just like the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, so it's hands off. If you still pretend not to understand white privilege, there it is.
Elinor Brecher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
