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Please Ms. Conover, keep Tucson safe!

Thank you, Danielle Blommer. Your previous editorial piece was spot on. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has endangered residents and used mindless statistics/palaver of "data driven and informed" justification rather than former deputy PCA David Berkman's old form of tough on crime. To paraphrase, there are liars, damn liars and statisticians. When the next shooting occurs, and the victims are not so lucky as to be merely injured, Ms. Conover, be sure to tell the victims' families about your statistics. I'm sure they would point out where you can put your data-driven information.

Fortunately, no one was killed, only injured by French. If a more aggressive prosecution had been used against French with his first offense, this may not have occurred. You owe citizens of Pima County more than they are being given by your selective method of prosecution. Keep the streets safe or step down, as you are part of the problem.

Jerry Schuchardt

Foothills

Healthcare cuts are on the ballot

Citizens beware. Trump’s wide-ranging cuts to healthcare will go into effect in January when voters can no longer do anything about it. They include:

Cuts to Medicaid, aka AHCCCS in Arizona:

• 11.8 million Americans will lose health insurance; 1.8 million in Arizona

• 5 million will lose all or some of SNAP/food stamps benefits; over 500,000 in Arizona, including 200,000 children