Please Ms. Conover, keep Tucson safe!
Thank you, Danielle Blommer. Your previous editorial piece was spot on. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has endangered residents and used mindless statistics/palaver of "data driven and informed" justification rather than former deputy PCA David Berkman's old form of tough on crime. To paraphrase, there are liars, damn liars and statisticians. When the next shooting occurs, and the victims are not so lucky as to be merely injured, Ms. Conover, be sure to tell the victims' families about your statistics. I'm sure they would point out where you can put your data-driven information.
Fortunately, no one was killed, only injured by French. If a more aggressive prosecution had been used against French with his first offense, this may not have occurred. You owe citizens of Pima County more than they are being given by your selective method of prosecution. Keep the streets safe or step down, as you are part of the problem.
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Jerry Schuchardt
Foothills
Healthcare cuts are on the ballot
Citizens beware. Trump’s wide-ranging cuts to healthcare will go into effect in January when voters can no longer do anything about it. They include:
Cuts to Medicaid, aka AHCCCS in Arizona:
• 11.8 million Americans will lose health insurance; 1.8 million in Arizona
• 5 million will lose all or some of SNAP/food stamps benefits; over 500,000 in Arizona, including 200,000 children
• Stricter work and eligibility rules will go into effect
• Funding reductions will continue through 2034
Cuts to Medicare:
• Higher out-of-pocket drug costs
• Federal funding reduced
• Services no longer covered: routine dental cleanings, eye exams and eyeglasses, hearing aids and exams, long-term nursing home care, routine foot care.
Cuts to Medicare Advantage:
• 2.9 million Americans will face forced unenrollment
• 1 in 10 enrollees who lose their coverage will be forced to find new plans.
Help elect Democrats running for Congress to prevent this from happening. The life you save may be your own.
Sherry Campbell
Oro Valley
Socialism vs. the Constitution
Out of curiosity, I just read the DSA's official platform (Workers deserve more), and everything that Mr. McConnell mentioned in his LTE (Aug. 18) was right there, as big as life. What exactly were you reading, Mr. Monahan (LTE, Aug. 22)? "Abolish the Electoral College. Replace the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress." was right there under "A real democracy" in the DSA platform.
By the way, Russia, China and North Korea are not communist countries. Try oligarchy, socialist (private sector) market economy, and dictatorship, respectively.
Anything else I can help you with?
Dewey Bidwell
Northeast side
49 Against 47
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed 49 lawsuits against the federal government, and she and her staff are succeeding in over 80% of these lawsuits. We need to reelect an Attorney General with as much competence, energy and integrity as Mayes. Arizonans benefit when our Attorney General is a fighter for all of us.
Fran McNeely
Northeast side
Data integrity
On Aug. 1, 2025, Trump summarily fired Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner Dr. Erika McEntarfer because the bureau had released a weak jobs report. He alleged that the figures were "rigged" to make the administration look bad. Coming from an administration whose "stock in trade" has been a continuous stream of lies, the hypocrisy of Trump's allegation is preposterous. Subsequently, the administration has inserted MAGA minions into sensitive positions in organizations such as the BLS and the Fed.
As we approach the mid-term elections, which are shaping up to be an unhappy event for Republicans, there will be an incentive for the administration to "cook the books" in an attempt to conceal information which reflects poorly on it. Do not expect to see any negative information. I suggest we employ a healthy dose of skepticism in evaluating any information provided by the administration, particularly if it reflects positively on the administration.
Jim Dolian
SaddleBrooke