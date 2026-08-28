Wildcat football team
On Saturday, Aug. 15, I had the pleasure of attending the "meet the team" event. This was a chance for the fans to meet the U of A football team. I cannot express how impressed I was with the young men representing the U of A. They spent 90 minutes giving autographs and interacting with fans from under 5 to 70-plus years old. They gave high fives, joked, even asked my name and thanked all for supporting the team. I told them they made me proud to say they are my team. I asked if they had the afternoon off after the event, and they said no, they had meetings and then practice. I hope Tucson fills the stadium and supports this team. Bear Down, Go Cats! BTW, my grandchildren who live in Phoenix were thrilled with the posters and autographs!
Kathy Rivera
Northwest side
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Etherton Gallery to close
With such momentum involving commercial spaces alongside the Tucson Convention Center, one would think a long-time property owner would want to help powerhouse local concerns stay afloat, if only for the short-term. I am, possibly, naively alarmed that a landlord would not consider granting an extended lease to well-loved businesses who have literally been at the forefront of putting Tucson on the cover of the New York Times. The presence of Etherton Gallery and Bahti Indian Arts fuels a local, consistent draw for Tucsonans and tourists alike. Being an owner of “more than two dozen buildings in the barrio” with a 55-year presence there should not be a reason to ignore being a good contributor to local interest and economy. Bacon Industries will, of course, profit from their investments. But why not put a bit of community-minded interest, and dare I say, heart, into the unseen profit of working with others who have also helped contribute to the city we love along the way?
Hannah Glasston
Midtown
2026 Loft boycott
For over six months, the 2026 boycott of Loft Cinema has been completely ignored by the press. The Arizona attorney general has stepped in, and the Loft Cinema failed to respond to the Arizona Attorney General. The boycott began when the Loft Cinema froze the membership privileges of a paying member and refused conversation, a refund or any dialogue whatsoever for the past 7 months. How does the press ignore a non-profit organization that is being actively investigated by the Arizona Attorney General?
Jack Grace
Foothills
Stand up for Arizona’s national monuments
Not only did the White House decimate two Utah national monuments last month, but now Senator Mike Lee is attempting to speed up the destruction of Bears Ears even further. Clearly, this Administration is coming after national monuments — and Arizona could be next.
Last year it was reported that they wanted to downsize six specific national monuments, including two of Arizona’s own: Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon and Ironwood Forest, right outside Tucson. Having lived much of my life in Arizona and the Grand Canyon, including as its superintendent, I know firsthand the value Arizona’s public lands bring.
Arizona’s monuments are crucial for wildlife, for tribal nations, and for our economy, and Arizonans know it. An overwhelming 93% believe monument designations should remain in place. The Grand Canyon itself began as a monument — even before Arizona was made a state — and this administration has neither the legal standing nor the public support to gut these hallowed lands.
Rob Arnberger
Northwest side
Etherton Gallery & Arts District
Over the years we've witnessed Tucson's leaders take actions to "activate" areas of our city's inner core. The 4th Ave underpass realignment, Sunshine Mile and Rio Nuevo's many enhancements come to mind. Beyond government efforts, there's an area on S. Convent Ave. which has privately caught fire thanks to the efforts of Terry Etherton, Tom Bahti, & other neighborhood entrepreneurs with their world-class galleries and eateries. Their sophistication has sparked this entire area. Can some public/private collaboration not be achieved to forestall their loss? Tucson's loss!
Connie Lauth
Northwest side
Military absentee voting
Hi all Military Personnel and Military Families! It feels like Nov. 3 is still a long way off, especially with the summer sun and hot temperatures. But it’s coming up fast, and so are the important deadlines!
Register and request your ballots online at FVAP.GOV. Just pick your state and mobile device to get the forms. Please do this soon! The states need to send out ballots 45 days before the election (Sept. 19). Make sure to mail your ballot by Oct. 1 (Ships at Sea), Oct. 24 (Overseas Land Based), or Oct. 31 (State Side).
Your vote is your voice!
Judy J Gillies
West side
Arizona Corporation Commission candidates
Ralph Heap, MD, lacks relevant qualifications for the Arizona Corporation Commission. In the Arizona legislature, he sponsored bills inimical to renewable energy and proven mRNA vaccines.
He found clandestine funds to distribute ACC election campaign signs prematurely, ignoring dates set by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.
Ralph Heap’s subterfuge goes back many decades. In 1978, he was a medical student at Enga Provincial Hospital in Papua New Guinea (PNG) where I was medical director. As he was exiting PNG, I was notified he was trying to smuggle two rare, valuable PNG parakeets in his baggage. This is a crime in PNG and other sovereign nations.
Given his long-standing proclivity for clandestine profit — and the temptation to accept favors from fossil fuel companies — it would be unwise for any Arizonan to vote him onto the ACC.
Ronald Pust
Midtown
Watch out for HSL Properties
My husband and I rented an apartment from HSL Properties for nine years. When we moved out, we left the place in immaculate condition. The leasing office manager promised we would get our full security deposit back (less utilities). However, we never got the full security deposit back. I went to the corporate office on multiple occasions to complain and was told each time that it would be taken care of and that we would get the full security deposit back. But we never got it. They owe us hundreds of dollars. We are still waiting a year and a half later for them to do the right thing. This is not a lot of money for the HSL corporation, but it is a lot of money for us. The disrespect shown to us is even worse than the financial hit. Watch out for HSL properties.
Leslie and David Amadeo
East side
Rare sighting of species believed extinct
Surprising and exciting news broke last week when a potential Republican Senate candidate, the Trump-anointed pick for the seat, told the truth! No one can remember when such a sighting last occurred. When asked about Taiwan, Darline Graham Nordone, Lindsey Graham’s sister, said, “I’m just gonna be honest. I’m not that informed on National Security.” Right there, this woman displayed more scruples than can be found anywhere in the morass that is the Republican U.S. Senate.
Karen Grinfeld
Oro Valley
Trump’s aircraft carrier name
Here are three names for the aircraft carrier Trump wants named after him: U.S.S. Bone Spurs, U.S.S. Coward or U.S.S Laughing Stock of the World!
Benito Whatley
South side
Sharia Law in America
The phrase “Sharia law” creates fear because of misinformation and media coverage. In reality, Sharia is a religious framework that guides Muslims in their personal lives.
The Arabic word Sharia means “the path” or “the way.” Its principles come from the Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). They encourage honesty, justice, compassion, charity, respect for parents, care for neighbors, and personal responsibility. Most American Muslims practice Sharia through prayer, charitable giving, dietary choices, marriage, ethical business dealings, and moral conduct — not as a plan to replace the U.S. Constitution.
Like followers of other religions, Muslims may follow religious teachings while obeying American civil law. This freedom is protected by the First Amendment.
Extremist groups and foreign governments do not represent all Muslims or Islam itself. American Muslims work, vote, serve in the military, own businesses, raise families, and contribute to society. Understanding Sharia as a spiritual guide helps replace fear with knowledge and strengthens mutual respect.
Haroon Amin
Southwest side