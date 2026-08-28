Arizona Corporation Commission candidates

Ralph Heap’s subterfuge goes back many decades. In 1978, he was a medical student at Enga Provincial Hospital in Papua New Guinea (PNG) where I was medical director. As he was exiting PNG, I was notified he was trying to smuggle two rare, valuable PNG parakeets in his baggage. This is a crime in PNG and other sovereign nations.

Watch out for HSL Properties

My husband and I rented an apartment from HSL Properties for nine years. When we moved out, we left the place in immaculate condition. The leasing office manager promised we would get our full security deposit back (less utilities). However, we never got the full security deposit back. I went to the corporate office on multiple occasions to complain and was told each time that it would be taken care of and that we would get the full security deposit back. But we never got it. They owe us hundreds of dollars. We are still waiting a year and a half later for them to do the right thing. This is not a lot of money for the HSL corporation, but it is a lot of money for us. The disrespect shown to us is even worse than the financial hit. Watch out for HSL properties.