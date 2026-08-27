The right to vote
"All men are created equal and have unalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” This is the opening line of the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence. Adding to that was the 15th Amendment: "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude." And for 250 years these lines stood the test of time.
The midterm elections are coming up, and we are facing efforts by the current Trump administration to curtail these rights (State or Federal). We, citizens of the United States, must act to keep these rights, no matter what roadblocks are implied or created. Now more than ever, we need to participate in the voting process by contacting elected officials, being a poll worker or assisting with voter registration. But most importantly, use your constitutional rights and make sure you vote.
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Frank Flasch
Midtown
Education without representation
As Arizona has turned purple in the past decade, our Republican legislature fights hard to ignore the will of the people. Our right to citizens' initiative petitions has been severely limited by passage of nitpicking laws regarding petition signatures, county signature requirements and even a proposed sunset law for successful initiatives. To protect the giveaway of our tax dollars through ESA school vouchers, legislators have passed competing referenda including a “poison pill” that would invalidate Prop 212 if it had passed.
As a supporter and petition passer for Prop 212, I can affirm that the majority of the hundreds of people I contacted support our public schools and commonsense rules for vouchers. Yet, attacks and subterfuge by the legislature, the Goldwater Institute and other organizations have created a situation where “minority rules” to give tax breaks and public funding to a small minority of families. Public education built a strong America. Our legislature refuses to give the people a voice in protecting it.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
No choice
Price of food. Price of gas. Iran war. Medical insurance premium increase. Utility prices. Data centers. If you believe Democrats are the cause of any. Vote Republican. Otherwise there is no choice.
Kenneth Haber
Northwest side
Finding water for the future
We continue to look for water for the state of Arizona from outside our boundaries. Somehow California or Mexico is supposed to give us water out of the goodness of their hearts for incredible amounts of money but only when it’s convenient for them.
Every year we retain 3% of the Monsoon rain. Imagine what it could mean to Arizona if we were able to retain 30% or more.
Current plans for water in the future are sometime in the next five to 15 years. Mr. Christie's article was an excellent source of information. But nowhere is it mentioned that Arizona is considering building our own retention ponds or containers.
The Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority is approving contracts for desalination and reclamation. Is anyone considering retention? Our water future depends on largesse from the Kern County Water Agency.
Doesn't anyone else see a problem with this?
Paula Deter
Sahuarita
Men of considerable means or mean men?
Enes Kanter Freedom played 11 NBA seasons. A vocal critic of Turkey’s Erdogan and China’s human rights abuses, he lives in exile under a bounty. A Nobel Peace Prize nominee and author, he made $106 million and has a net worth of $40 million, yet lives modestly and gives heavily to charity and human rights causes. Royce White starred in high school and college, was the NBA’s 16th overall pick in 2012, and advocated for an NBA mental health policy. He pursued public office as a 2024 U.S. Senate candidate and plans a 2028 presidential campaign. His NBA earnings totaled $3.5 million, and his net worth is estimated at $1.5–$2 million. Yet men with such wealth, talent and generosity choose to joke about serious questions of gender equity in sports. Why do those with great advantages — natural or earned — so often forget that those advantages should not always be used against people without them?
Wes Ward
Oro Valley