Prefer us on Google Learn More

The right to vote

"All men are created equal and have unalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” This is the opening line of the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence. Adding to that was the 15th Amendment: "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude." And for 250 years these lines stood the test of time.

The midterm elections are coming up, and we are facing efforts by the current Trump administration to curtail these rights (State or Federal). We, citizens of the United States, must act to keep these rights, no matter what roadblocks are implied or created. Now more than ever, we need to participate in the voting process by contacting elected officials, being a poll worker or assisting with voter registration. But most importantly, use your constitutional rights and make sure you vote.

Frank Flasch

Midtown

Education without representation

As Arizona has turned purple in the past decade, our Republican legislature fights hard to ignore the will of the people. Our right to citizens' initiative petitions has been severely limited by passage of nitpicking laws regarding petition signatures, county signature requirements and even a proposed sunset law for successful initiatives. To protect the giveaway of our tax dollars through ESA school vouchers, legislators have passed competing referenda including a “poison pill” that would invalidate Prop 212 if it had passed.