Letter: The Trouble with EV

I am mystified by the EV complainers. If you had adopted EV a decade ago and got off the grid; your home would be powered by your car at night. The rest of us would be powered by water running downhill at night. Your steadfast denial of science, inflamed by the same firms that tried to tell us that Tobacco is not a causative factor in Cancer, has got us here. Here, where the Colorado is bankrupt; here where Pakistan and Sanibel are under water; and where “extreme” weather is just as we’ve been predicting of your Business as Usual for the last 30 years. You may not have enough power in during heatwave. Your auto mechanic may have to learn to do something else – like carbon farm. And, if a hurricane rips off your roof – you will definitely not have roof-top solar power in your decomposing home.

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

