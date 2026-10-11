Here is a suggestion for the complaints of Downtown and 4th Avenue merchants that high parking meter fees are driving away customers. Make all parking free (or at least substantially lowered) and replace the lost income to the city by restarting the fees for busses and streetcars. Free bus fares cause safety concerns for the drivers and passengers alike. Replacing income from meters with income from transit solves two distinct problems with the same solution.
Ronald Lent
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.