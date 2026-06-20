Is the Arizona Daily Star trying to destroy literacy single handed? Fridays "A peak inside Gibson Food Hall And Market must be telling us that there is a mountain inside this establishment. Then the incomplete sentence "The artwork be auctioned to benefit local nonprofits". It was bad enough when it was obvious that no one was checking the puzzle pages for completeness, but straight reporting that doesn't get checked by a human editor is an embarrassment.
Jim Percival
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.