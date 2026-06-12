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A recent letter writer was critical of Steve Kerr's comments concerning Israeli policies and claimed that Mr. Kerr has "little knowledge of the history and politics" in the Middle East. He said he'd be happy to enhance his education--even personally!--and that perhaps Mr. Kerr should "stick to basketball and stay out of politics completely."

Perhaps the letter writer doesn't know that Mr. Kerr's parents were academics who specialized in the Middle East and that Mr. Kerr himself spent most of his childhood in Lebanon and Egypt and that his father was killed by the Islamic Jihad while serving as president of American University of Beirut. Mr. Kerr was a freshman at the University of Arizona at the time.

Perhaps the letter writer, a dentist, should educate himself a bit better about Mr. Kerr before attacking him for his political positions concerning Israel.

Karen Schickedanz

Oro Valley