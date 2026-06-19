Thank you Star for publishing my Sun Tran letter. Now that we have a way to keep the bus from being the hangout, what do we do? We have many organizations acting independently, yet the problem grows. I spent 20 years in Albuquerque and loved it. It is now a ruined city and after many years in Tucson I see us headed there. I'd like to see a safe park where unhoused can go- perhaps many. The park would have bathrooms and showers. It would have 24-7 security. NGO's that distribute food, clothing, sanitary on the street would be required to distribute in parks. "Next Step" providers would visit the camps to encourage participation in shelter and treatment. The Courts would visit the camps to provide information, clear bench warrants, close cases. TPD can be equipped with "SWAT"; rides to the park, bus passes, water provided by a special op dedicated to this 24/7. The annual census is a joke that understates the extent of the problem XXX.