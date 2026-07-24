For months, readers have seen the desperation of a daughter for a missing mother, likely the victim of a failed kidnapping attempt. Nancy Guthrie, based on reports, was kidnapped by criminals unknown. The question the citizens in Tucson should be asking is what failed in the protection of the victim? If it happened once, it can happen again, so what has been done to make sure that another citizen does not fall victim?

Based on recent comments from the FBI, the failure of the sheriff office to immediately bring in the FBI is part of the problem. Why would the sheriff fail to use a resource that has national reach? One of the issues is his experience, or lack thereof. Perhaps he was thinking of the headlines he would get when he caught the criminal. The voters placed someone in office that was unqualified, relying on the recommendation of whoever placed him on the ballot. The voters need to look at who put him on the ballot.