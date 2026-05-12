Great article May 9 on Tucson traffic. One item was missed. The it is great the city has begun work on AI assists for traffic management. It would be nice to rein in the arbitraty traffic congestion for non-road construction. It seems that various contractors block off lanes for work (likely for OSHA requirements). What is missing is some better city control for blockages long periods before work starts and after work is complete. Construction delays are inevitable, but lane closures need to be better managed by the city and county.