I grew up in Tucson when it was a small town and remember when I was young, having two newspapers. One newspaper was the morning paper, the Star. The other newspaper was the afternoon paper, the Citizen. My family subscribed to the Citizen. Since then, the city of Tucson has multiplied many times over. My husband and I enjoy reading the Star every morning while having our coffee.. However, we find some of the news articles are a day or two old. With the population of Tucson and surrounding areas, it seems that Tucson would have enough support to print our newspaper locally.