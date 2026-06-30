I would like to throw my two bits in on this subject. Since both of my adult children have been hit by red light runners ( fortunately they were not injured, however both cars were beyond repair ) and my wife was nearly killed by a red light runner, I am all for them. Let’s put them at every intersection. On a related topic, perhaps we could get the Police and the Sheriff to start issuing tickets for speeding again as I have been a victim of road rage twice because I wasn’t speeding enough.