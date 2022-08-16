Letter: $150 million Tucson Surplus

Being the father of a former high school math teacher and being a former math Tutor myself here in the Tucson area I know the value of hiring teachers with credentials and experience. Why not allocate a portion of Tucson’s $150 million to hiring teachers to fulfill the dire shortage that is occurring in our area?

We must do something dramatic though, to compete with other areas. How about a $50,000- $100,000 bonus payable after five years of continuous exemplary service teaching children in the Tucson public school system? What better investment can we make than that for an education of our children and grandchildren?

Len Laskowski

Northwest side