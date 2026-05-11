" 'Blindness abounds' with mayor, council. The Mayor and City Council need to open their collective eyes to see the effect of their policies playing out in the streets and neighborhoods within city limits." The writer needs to share his solutions to the problem found in Las Vegas, the money capital of the country, at 7906/night. Or Albuquerque our sister city with 2960/night. Or maybe Dallas with 3451/night. I'd like the letter writer to offer his magic solutions to a nationwide problem with few answers, as the problem is getting worse in this economy. Tucson is at 2130/night, not good, but less than other locations. There are roughly 7,275 total homeless individuals within Phoenix city limits on any given night. I'm sure all these cities are very concerned and yet still proud of their city. No place like a home, if only there was an easy solution. Fire away, give us the magic formula. Solve post haste.