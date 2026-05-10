By requiring performance-based ratemaking, some states have declared war against high electric bills. But Arizona's Republican Legislature and Corporation Commission (ACC) have declared war against our cheapest, most price stable, abundant energy source, to make it harder to develop solar and wind, and easier for Investor-Owned Utilities to build nuclear, coal, and gas plants that all cost more to operate and years to build (vs months for solar).

AZ solar-generated electricity + battery storage is less than half the cost of electricity from gas and coal. Yet Republican state Reps. Marshall and Heap have pushed numerous bills like House Bill 2331, requiring 85% of utility power to come from sources other than solar and wind.

Even in Republican stronghold Texas, last year 40.2% of electricity generated was from solar and wind. Yet Marshall and Heap would limit Arizona’s use of these to only 15%. SERIOUSLY?!

Lee Stanfield

East side