As the founder of UGenome AI, a Tucson-based precision medicine company, I urge

Senator Ruben Gallego to support the CLARITY Act in the Senate Banking Committee.

The CLARITY Act establishes clear rules for digital assets and cryptocurrency - rules

that American innovators have needed for years. Without them, legal uncertainty holds

back companies like mine.

At UGenome, we believe patients should own their genetic data. The technology to

make that real depends on the same digital infrastructure this bill would regulate.

Without clear rules here, those innovations get built in other countries - not Arizona.

This bill passed the House with nearly 300 bipartisan votes. Senator Gallego has rightly

pushed for strong consumer protections in the bill. I support that fully. The committee is

expected to act this month, and his leadership matters.

Arizona entrepreneurs are building the future of medicine. We need the Senator to help

us build it here.

Zach Brooks

Founder & CEO, UGenome AI

Tucson, Arizona

Zachary Brooks

Midtown