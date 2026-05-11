In an earlier letter I wrote that Cesar Chavez be remembered for his historical accomplishments and not his foibles suggesting retaining signs and monuments in his honor. While Cesar was born in Yuma his achievements were in California and I also boycotted lettuce back then.

On the other side of the political spectrum Charlie Kick’s home base has been Arizona for a decade, His political impact compares favorably with Cesar’s but he is squeaky clean regarding said indiscretions.

Instead of destroying let’s honor Charlie with at least one street sign for his contributions. I suggest renaming Speedway, Tucson’s longest thoroughfare to Charlie Kirk Way; celebrating his legacy while discouraging speeding on our streets.

This may be the most ill-received letter I’ve ever written.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side