Letter: ACC Needs Solar Team
It is vital that the three Arizona Corporation Commission seats in play during this election be filled by Tovar, Mundell and Stanfield-the Solar Team. They are the only candidates pledged to expanding the use of solar electricity in Arizona. When they are elected, voters need to further press for the return of state-backed incentives for low income households to install solar panels on their rooftops. I can think of no better use for my taxes than to give relief to struggling community members via lower utility bills!

Barbara Coon

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

