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Despite Guest Op claims by Southern Az Energy Alliance (whose Pres. Lucero was a previous TEP Exec), TEP is adversarial to most Tucsonans!

The Investor-Owned Utility system regulated by the ACC motivates TEP to prioritize higher investor profits over ratepayer affordability.

As for lower costs and improved resilience in midtown, increasing Solar + Batteries for neighborhood microgrids of rooftops, building tops, and parking lots would cost TEP and ratepayers less, and avoid any high voltage lines. Banner and UA can self-generate via Solar + Batteries.

Ratepayers must pay TEP's investors 9.5% "interest" on all construction costs. Because Local Solar + Batteries will cost TEP less, investors would profit less, so it's not part of the Midtown Project, even though it would decrease construction and operational costs for TEP's captive ratepayers (residents and small businesses).

Vote NO on the franchise. We can't afford TEP. We need publicly owned power!

Lee Stanfield

East side