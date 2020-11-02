Letter: An Obvious Choice

Tucson is fortunate to have a caring, intelligent mayor who has our best interests at heart during this dangerous time of Covid-19 infections. She is encouraging each of us to wear a mask to make our community safe. It is a common-sense issue, based on science, and not much of a hardship considering the lives it can save.
Thank you, Regina Romero
Marilyn Schnur
East side
