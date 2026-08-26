Thank you, Danielle Blommer. Your previous editorial piece was spot on. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has endangered residents and used mindless statistics/palaver of "data driven and informed" justification rather than former deputy PCA David Berkman's old form of tough on crime. To paraphrase, there are liars, damn liars and statisticians. When the next shooting occurs and the victims are not so lucky as to be merely injured, Ms. Conover be sure to tell the victims' families about your statistics. I'm sure they would point out where you can put your data driven information.