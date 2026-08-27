A recent set of Democrat commercials showed something that everyone has denied, they are all using the same script. One goal for people being elected to Congress is the ability to think for themselves and yet that is hard to believe when they all say the same things. One commerical talks about prices rising and it is almost like everyone has forgotten the Biden inflation, prices today are the results of that inflation. Only people without a clue would believe that prices increased by Biden can be lowered at the snap of the fingers. Everyone wants lower prices but those are the same people that elected Biden and drank to the likely win of Kamala. We want safety but allow judges to release criminals instead of sending them to jail. We want results instead of promises. How many voters know what promises were made and yet nothing was accomplished? Do we want a Big Tent or Creative Original Solutions?