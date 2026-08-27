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We continue to look for water for the state of Arizona from outside our boundaries. Somehow California or Mexico is supposed to give us water out of the goodness of their hearts for incredible amounts of money but only when its convenient for them.

Every year we retain 3% of the Monsoon rain. Imagine what it could mean to Arizona if we were able to retain 30% or more.

Current plans for water in the future is sometime in the next five to fifteen years. Mr. Christie's article was an excellent source of information. But no where is it mentioned that Arizona is considering building our own retention ponds or containers.

The Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority is approving contracts for desalinization and reclamation. Is anyone considering retention? Our water future depends on largesse from the Kern County Water Agency.

Doesn't anyone else see a problem with this?

Paula Deter

Sahuarita