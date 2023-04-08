I cant believe Catalina high School is allowing transgender girls that were born boys In the girls dressing room and bathrooms! I understand that we are supposed to be sympathetic with their gender dysphoria. But what about my daughter's rights as a female. I feel she would be affected by this and I fear for her safety! The girls were told to dress and use the bathroom elsewhere. If schools are going to allow this they need transgenders to have transgender restrooms and dressing rooms. Please protect the females right they are being ignored.