Letter: Cats

Re: the Feb. 10 article "House committee votes to ban declawing of cats."
Before vaccines were available there were lots of covid 19 cases in my mother's assisted living facility, so I brought my mom and her cat home with me for about two and a half months. Her cat is docile and sweet, but she literally destroyed two couches and damaged a chair. It cost me $5,000.00 to replace or repair them. Sadly, if anything happens to my mother, I won't take her cat into my home again. I fear many cats will go unadopted from shelters because they cannot be declawed and outdoors is too dangerous an environment for a cat.
Cindy Hansen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.