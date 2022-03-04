 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cats
View Comments

Letter: Cats

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 10 article "House committee votes to ban declawing of cats."

Before vaccines were available there were lots of covid 19 cases in my mother's assisted living facility, so I brought my mom and her cat home with me for about two and a half months. Her cat is docile and sweet, but she literally destroyed two couches and damaged a chair. It cost me $5,000.00 to replace or repair them. Sadly, if anything happens to my mother, I won't take her cat into my home again. I fear many cats will go unadopted from shelters because they cannot be declawed and outdoors is too dangerous an environment for a cat.

Cindy Hansen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Are You Kidding Me?

My wife asked for two self-test, COVID-19 at home kits and they arrived this week by the U.S. Mail. I guess the US means United States? The te…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News