I saw a story in the Star recently that Arizona Republican state legislators are having trouble figuring out how to deal with a Democratic governor. Seems they’ve gotten their way for so many years with Republican governors that they don’t know quite what to do. They might want to try the following: consultation, collaboration, communication, consideration, cooperation and compromise. Now I know these concepts are foreign to most Republicans, but they should at least give them a try. What’s the worst that could happen? There might actually be some bipartisan legislation passed that benefits all Arizonans.