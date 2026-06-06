Prefer us on Google Learn More

Kudos and thanks to Maricopa Judge Dwayne Fox for his order to our legislature to do what the Arizona State Constitution requires. See AZ STAR, June 1.

When I arriived to teach at Pueblo High School in 1960, Arizona ranked near the top nationally in teacher pay and per-pupil expenditure. Since then our GOP legislature has been industriously chipping away at public education with cut after cut until now when we rank at or near the bottom in all categories os school financing.

If you want a better education for your kids, move to Mississippi!

Judge Fox has read our state’s constitution and has issued clear instructions. Of course, our legislative leadedrship is screaming and spewing invective at the judge. It’s time to vote them out.

Jerry Helm

Northwest side