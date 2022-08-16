 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Desert southwest

The desert southwest is called the desert southwest for a reason- it is a desert. Deserts exists in areas of very little rainfall. Why are we using up so much water trying to grow crops in the middle of a desert? A desert is much more suited for solar panels and wind generators.

Conversely, why is our government paying incentives for putting up solar panels and wind generations in the midwest? This is prime cropland. It is much more suited for growing the food we need.

If our government is giving billions of dollars in climate change incentives, use them where they will dio the most good.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

