Letter: End the olive tree ban

I agree 100% with Mort Rosenblum's call to end the olive tree ban in Pima County. Well, the ban on fruiting olive trees. I have 10 olive trees on my Tucson property, only one non-fruiting, and these trees can survive on just rainfall alone, though extra water will speed growth and fruit production. Many are put off by ripe fruit falling and staining walkways and yards and I'm guessing the same are concerned about citrus and other unharvested fruit. The answer is the harvest the olives, ferment/pickle them and ideally communally harvest them for olive oil. Pima County farmers could turn this banned tree into a delicious profit.
Gary Gibson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.