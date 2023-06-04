Yesterday I needed a ride home after having my car towed to get a tire replaced. My husband is recovering from surgery and can't drive yet, my son was working and couldn't get away. Pulling up SunTran on my phone, I discovered a bus route that went right by the dealer and connected to a route with a bus stop next to my house and bus fare is still free so I won't need cash! The peace of mind I get from knowing I could ride the bus any time I needed to is worth a small amount in taxes to keep it free. Thank you, SunTran and Tucson City Council. Keep it free! You never know when you might need it.