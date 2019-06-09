In regard to the proposed ADOT route (I-11) between Nogales AZ and Tucson why not load all goods coming through the Nogales port of entry onto the BNSF railroad in Nogales AZ and have it hauled by rail to Tucson for distribution either further by rail or transferred to truck?
The proposals for I-11 are unacceptable because of the increase in noise (widening of I-19 along the existing route) and even more unacceptable by the proposal to go through ecologically sensitive Avra Valley.
Why not utilize existing solutions? This solution would likely save billions of taxpayer dollars as well.
Ellen Kurtz
Tubac
