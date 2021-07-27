 Skip to main content
Letter: Proposed I-11 through Avra Valley
Letter: Proposed I-11 through Avra Valley

I agree with Tim Steller's frustration and suspicion about why the State Department of Transportation keeps proposing building I-11 through Avra Valley. This is despite strong opposition from local residents and numerous agencies and organizations. I sure would like to know who is buying the real estate along the proposed route, especially near I-19 and Sahuarita Road. And what is their connection to the Governor and the State Department of Transportation?

John Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

