Regarding the Rosemont copper mine, I’ll have to admit I’m a little conflicted. The mine site is beautiful country, and I’d hate to see it dug up and obliterated. But on the other hand, I realize I personally use copper every day. Just as the illegal drug trade is driven by the large numbers of drug users, copper mining is driven by everyday copper users like myself. I also realize a copper mine can’t be located just anywhere; you have to dig where the ore is. Rosemont’s copper will be mostly exported to other countries, but those countries are largely the places that make the devices I use, so I’m also contributing to those countries’ demand for copper. So, if I’m looking for a villain in this controversy, I can find one of them (one of many) in the mirror.
Paul Broadbent
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.