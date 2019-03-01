Re: the Feb. 24 column "Your questions about dropping 'Non Sequitur.'"
Although I disagree with her decision regarding "Non Sequitur," I applaud editor Jill Jorden Spitz's choice to explain her thinking to us. I hope this represents a new era of transparency at the Star. For many decades I have seen comics come and go with no explanation. The same is true of columnists, editorial cartoonists and other feature items. Surveys have been run and the results never reported. My fear is that this was a one-off and that the curtain will now close.
Steven Brown
Midtown
