Letter: Water

In a recent column, Tim Steller reported that republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has floated, among other long term solutions to Arizona’s water crisis, the idea of building a pipeline from the Mississippi River. She might want to first see if there is enough water in the river to send to us. According to recent reporting, the Mississippi is suffering under severe drought (no surprise there), and has absolutely no excess water to send our way. Ms. Lake might want to drop the idea of this particular pipe dream (good pun, huh?).

Tom House

Midtown

