Letter: Whose interests does Kari Lake really have in mind?

Hard to believe someone like Kari Lake would leave a $400,000 a year job to take a governor’s pay of $95,000 (without a hairdresser or makeup artist or designer clothing). Why would a former Catholic turned Buddhist who was a rabid supporter of Barack Obama suddenly want to take up the cause for the people of Arizona? As a longtime Republican voter I’m not buying it.

Kari Lake is out for Kari Lake. Elect her governor and see how fast she jumps on the next shiny object that benefits her.

Dr Pam Farris

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

