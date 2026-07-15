Up until now I have kept quiet but I have had it up to here. Now it is time for us to wake up, stand up, and speak up. With the tariffs and the war we are really up against it. They are not being up front about it and what they are telling us is not on the up and up. I am feeling up tight and up in arms because they have left us up in the air. What they cooked up is just not up to scratch or up to snuff. All it has done is to up the ante and drive up the prices. Since they messed up they need to make changes but I do not think they are up to it. They need to clean up their act, shape up, and come up with something better. If not they should face up to it, give it up, pack it up, and resign.