Does anyone else out there believe that they are actually living in the prequel to the movie Idiocracy? Just wondering.
Jeff Stephens
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Does anyone else out there believe that they are actually living in the prequel to the movie Idiocracy? Just wondering.
Jeff Stephens
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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