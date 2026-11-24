I guarantee that the cost of the war in Iran would have more than covered a complete upgrade of our entire Air Traffic Control System which serves every American. Also, the funds used for Air Traffic Control upgrades would not have raised the cost of gas and diesel and every other product that Americans need. I thought the Republicans were supposed to be the party of fiscal responsibility. Instead Trump blows all of OUR money on ballrooms, arches, pools, brutalizing immigrants and resupplying wasted military armaments. Oh yeah, and he cut human services to pay for things Americans don't need. Wake up!