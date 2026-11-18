Since the 2026 election, a number of things have already changed including the criminalization of anyone supporting conservative values. However, another interesting reaction is now occurring, startling rapidly. A newly formed immigration caravan is already making its way from Central America to the Southwestern border. Interviewees from that caravan state that they will finally be given their God-given right to enter our country, no questions asked and with open arms and full economic support forever. These migrants have been promised generous treatment from our government by the coyotes they have paid so handsomely. Unsuprixingly, our newly elected cabal of Democrats support this activity, insuring, chaos, lawlessness, and a desire to remake this country into a third-world entity. We will eventually rue that day, but will have to endure untold cost, terror, heartbreak, and disruption before we finally wake up. Will American First ever become important again or thrown to the trash?