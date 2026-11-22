The Democrats won big but it was not for their policies. Both parties have low esteem by the voters. The cost of fuel as a result of our conflict with Iran was the issue. Iran is run by religious fanatics who for nearly 50 years have chanted "Death to America". Information given to the President that Iran was going to soon have a nuclear warhead initiated our actions against them. Regretfully, most Americans are short sighted and react to sound bites rather than research issues and make reasonable decisions. Who do you think would be the first recipient of a Iranian nuclear weapon? Trump has repeatedly stated he would do it again. No President in the last 40 years was willing to face off with Iran. They have killed countless Americans and are behind all terrorist attacks. Trump sacrificed the midterms to stand for principles. History will show he did what was right where those before him did not have he courage.