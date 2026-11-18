The latest news shows that the Social Security Fund will be depleted soon, in years instead of decades. We are expected to believe that no one in Congress was aware of these projections in the past. The problem is that the voters would have expected members of Congress to take corrective measures if they claimed to be aware of the problem. Don’t talk about the problem so that each member of Congress can claim ignorance then the issue will only be talked about by those members that are looking for fear factor headlines without solutions. In truth, every problem that is presented to the voters has a solution but that requires, first, admitting a problem, and second, proposing a solution. The media don’t care about reality, the media care about perception and Congress doesn’t want to be in the spotlight when the voters are told by the media. In other words, the media prefer ‘blame’ headlines instead of seeking the truth.