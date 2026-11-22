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11/19/26 LTE: Election topics. The Pew Research Center (bias-center) polling of 2024 shows opinions on gun control.

61%: Say too easy to acquire guns. 58%: Say favors stricter gun laws.

51%: Say gun rights are more important/48%: Say controlling gun ownership is more important.

52%: Say gun ownership increases safety/47%: Say gun ownership decreases safety.

54%: Say increase in gun ownership is good for country. 49%: Say gun violence is major problem.

Quoting LTE “without any support-gun control” appears incorrect.

I would like the SCOTUS textualists to reaffirm the “well regulated Militia” part of the Second Amendment and thereby, create a community that influences appropriate use of firearms.

James Abels

Midtown