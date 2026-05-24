The American people are not supposed to wake up every day, terrified on what their president might do. This is not normal.
Terry Louck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
The American people are not supposed to wake up every day, terrified on what their president might do. This is not normal.
Terry Louck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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