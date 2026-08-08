I want to start by saying, Thank You Marc for setting me straight On the barracks bombing. I usually mix those countries up. That being said, I knew where the 9/11 hijackers were from. I also know they got some of their flight training here at Pima. I would be willing to bet that if you follow the money, you might find that quite a bit of it, if not all, came from Iran.
As to the 60% uranium, that is more than needed to operate a nuclear power plant. Why would Iran need uranium refined to 60%. Answer, they don't. Also, a dirty bomb doesn't need that much radioactivity to be effective. A dirty bomb can be made from less.
The fact remains, Iran doesn't need it and we need to take it from them. I wouldn't trust Iran's government as far as I could throw it.
Steven Barker
East side
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Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.